Madhya Pradesh is 'Amrit Kumbh', but Congress has become 'Vishkumbh': CM Chouhan

"Congress wants that Madhya Pradesh should not remain the peace island, there should be riots in the state. I am surprised that the veteran Congress leader, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, when he was not the Chief Minister before the 2018 elections, even then he was saying loudly that why 90% votes were not cast at the polling booths of Muslims. Get the votes casted otherwise there would be loss," Chouhan said.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a dig at the Congress party and said that they did not want the state to remain a island of peace. CM Chouhan wrote on his Twitter handle, "Madhya Pradesh is 'Amrit Kumbh', but Congress has become 'Vishkumbh' (pot of poison)."

Talking to the reporters after planting a sapling at smart city park in the state capital, CM Chouhan said, "Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace. The people of Madhya Pradesh live with love, affection and harmony. Be it Ram Navami or Hanuman Jayanti, it was celebrated not only peacefully but also with harmony in the entire state. But the Congress is not liking this." "Congress wants that Madhya Pradesh should not remain the peace island, there should be riots in the state. I am surprised that the veteran Congress leader, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, when he was not the Chief Minister before the 2018 elections, even then he was saying loudly that why 90% votes were not cast at the polling booths of Muslims. Get the votes casted otherwise there would be loss," Chouhan said.

Everyone has seen the video of that time that he (Nath) works considering vote banks only. Will people be instigated for votes, on the basis of religions and castes? In a recent incident on Wednesday (April 5), Nath is again saying while attending a Roza Iftar party, that riots are breaking out in the country and in the state, Chouhan said. He further asked, "Where are the riots breaking out in Madhya Pradesh? Where is the unrest in the state? But you (Nath) have become so mad in the hunger of votes that you want to throw Madhya Pradesh into the abyss of unrest and disharmony? Do you wish that riots would break out?"

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nath used to get happy seeing the dead bodies, he was happy to see the bodies. This levellessness of politics will not do any good to Madhya Pradesh, the CM said. "We saw that our Muslim brothers showered flowers on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti at many places. You (Congress) did not like this harmony, but whatever you do, we will not allow Madhya Pradesh to be engulfed in riots. Peace and tranquillity will prevail here," Chouhan said. (ANI)

