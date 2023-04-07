Left Menu

Tirumala temple gets hundi collection of Rs 120.29 crore in March

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Dharma Reddy while speaking to ANI said that 20 lakh 57 thousand devotees visited Srivaru in the month of March and the temple obtained 120.29 cr from them.

Representative image of TTD (File/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The world's richest Hindu temple, the Lord Venkateswara shrine atop Tirumala, received a record income of Rs 120.29 crores in offering (kanukas) from devotees for the Srivari Hundi in the month of March this year. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Dharma Reddy while speaking to ANI said that 20 lakh 57 thousand devotees visited Srivaru in the month of March and the temple obtained 120.29 cr from them.

"In the month of March, 20 lakh 57 thousand devotees visited Srivaru. TTD E O Dharma Reddy said that 120.29 crores of income were obtained through hundi. 2 lakhs worth of laddus were sold to devotees. 38 lakhs 17 thousand devotees were given food," he said. He further said that the rush of devotees on Tirumala Hill will be heavy till July 15.

"Break and Srivani Trust Darshans have been shortened to give priority to common devotees," he added. According to him, Nijapada darshan could not be restored in the Srivari temple on Friday due to lack of time.

"Steps will be taken to set up an eye bank in Aravind Eye Temple. To increase the quality of Annadanam, rice will be collected through millers instead of through tenders," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

