Govt has firm resolve to address public complaints in time-bound manner: LG Sinha

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:49 IST
Govt has firm resolve to address public complaints in time-bound manner: LG Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday interacted with a group of citizens who had submitted their various grievances on a dedicated portal and said there is a firm resolve to address public complaints in a time-bound manner.

He said the government has taken several initiatives to develop an efficient public service delivery mechanism and it has improved ease of living of common people.

''It is our firm resolve to address public complaints in a time-bound manner and speedily to bring about a change for all-round progress,'' he said.

He said a transparent and accountable governance is ensuring that the benefits of growth reach all sections, especially the last person in queue.

Interacting with the citizens, the lieutenant governor took stock of their grievances and the action taken by the deputy commissioners concerned.

On the grievance of a person from Srinagar regarding environment protection and sanitation in the foothills of Shankaracharaya top, Sinha directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation commissioner to look into the issue on priority for appropriate action.

On the grievance of Irfan Rasool from Baramulla regarding dumping of solid waste in Nignli Nallah and its harmful impact on the environment, he directed the deputy commissioner to formulate a comprehensive strategy through the panchayati raj institution for robust waste management.

Farooq Ahmad from Pulwama had submitted a complaint regarding illegal sand extraction in Hajibal, on which the Lt Governor directed the deputy commissioner to take strict and immediate action.

On the sidelines of the event, a discussion was held on successful implementation of training programme for holistic development of the agriculture and allied sector. The training programme is being executed by the Agriculture Production Department for farmers in all 20 districts of the Union territory.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Production Department, gave a detailed presentation of the training programme scheduled to be held between April 24 and August 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

