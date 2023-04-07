Sundram Fasteners bags General Motor's supplier of year award for 10th time

The powertrain components division of Sundram Fasteners Ltd has bagged the supplier of the year award from General Motors for the 10th time, the city based auto-component major said on Friday. Sundram Fasteners has been supplying key products to General Motors, including transmission shafts, pumps and assemblies among others.

''Our long standing association with General Motors has been built on a foundation of mutual trust, collaboration and an unyielding focus on delivering exceptional quality and customer satisfaction,'' company managing director Arathi Krishna said.

''We express our deepest gratitude to General Motors for this honour and remain steadfast in our commitment to driving excellence in all that we do,'' he added.

The winners of supplier of the year awards were chosen by the global team of General Motors purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives.

GM Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, Jeff Morrison said, ''We are thrilled to recognise these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry.''

