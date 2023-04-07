IMA celebrates World Health Day, organises mega walkathon in Delhi

Indian Medical Association (IMA) through its 1,750 branches celebrated 'World Health Day' across India on Friday. As part of the celebration, a walkathon was organised in the national capital here.

More than 1,000 doctors and nurses, students, and paramedics participated in the walkathon. They walked from Maulana Azad medical college to IMA headquarters in Indraprastha Marg. The event was held in collaboration with DMA. DR Sharad Agarwal and HSG Dr Anil Nayak Flagged off the Walkathon.

As World Health Day is all about health awareness, placards and slogans on various health issues were displayed by the participants of the event. Since 1950 under the sponsorship of WHO and other related organisations, World health day is celebrated on April 7 every year.

World Health Day celebration marks the World Health Organisation's (WHO) foundation day. WHO plays a decisive role in the effort to contain diseases which have transnational ramifications and issuing guidelines on them. (ANI)

