Left Menu

IMA celebrates World Health Day, organises mega walkathon in Delhi

More than 1,000 doctors and nurses, students, and paramedics participated in the walkathon. They walked from Maulana Azad medical college to IMA headquarters in Indraprastha Marg.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:57 IST
IMA celebrates World Health Day, organises mega walkathon in Delhi
Walkathon by IMA in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Medical Association (IMA) through its 1,750 branches celebrated 'World Health Day' across India on Friday. As part of the celebration, a walkathon was organised in the national capital here.

More than 1,000 doctors and nurses, students, and paramedics participated in the walkathon. They walked from Maulana Azad medical college to IMA headquarters in Indraprastha Marg. The event was held in collaboration with DMA. DR Sharad Agarwal and HSG Dr Anil Nayak Flagged off the Walkathon.

As World Health Day is all about health awareness, placards and slogans on various health issues were displayed by the participants of the event. Since 1950 under the sponsorship of WHO and other related organisations, World health day is celebrated on April 7 every year.

World Health Day celebration marks the World Health Organisation's (WHO) foundation day. WHO plays a decisive role in the effort to contain diseases which have transnational ramifications and issuing guidelines on them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023