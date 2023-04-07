Left Menu

West Bengal: Fire breaks out at shop in North 24 Parganas

According to the fire department officials, two fire tenders and police are present on the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:22 IST
Fire breaks out at shop in North 24 Parganas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a shop behind New Town City Centre in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Friday, fire department officials said. According to the fire department officials, two fire tenders and police were pressed into the service. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Further details on the incident are awaited. Earlier on Thursday, a huge fire broke out in a chemical factory in West Bengal's Siliguri district.

After receiving the information, six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service at Siliguri's Bholanath para, fire department officials said. No casualties were reported in the fire incident, as informed by the officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

