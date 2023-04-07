Left Menu

4 arrested in Nagaraju murder case, police say killing was 'pre-planned'

According to officials, Nagaraju was killed over his younger brother's alleged extramarital relationship with a woman. The arrested people are relatives of the woman.

Four people have been arrested in connection to the alleged killing of a software engineer Nagaraju in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, the police said on Friday. The arrested accused have been identified as Ripunjaya, Gopinath, Ramesh, and Kumar, they said.

According to officials, Nagaraju was killed over his younger brother's alleged extramarital relationship with a woman. The arrested people are relatives of the woman. Tirupati SP Parameshwar Reddy said that Nagaraju's murder was pre-planned.

He said that five people have been named in the FIR and four of them have been arrested. Hunt for the other one, identified as Chanukhya Pratap, is on. The SP said that Chanukhya Pratap will be nabbed soon.

Officials said that 35-year-old Nagaraju was a software engineer, and he was killed on April 2 in the Tirupati district. He was called by the woman's relatives on the pretext of settling the issue pertaining to the alleged extramarital affair of his younger brother with the woman.

The victim was tied inside the car and the accused allegedly set the vehicle on fire, they added. (ANI)

