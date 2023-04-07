HMSI recalls around 2K CB300R bike units

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:24 IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Friday said it is recalling around 2,000 CB300R bike units due to a manufacturing fault in the right crankcase cover of the engine.

The voluntary recall covers the 2022 model of the CB300R.

The company has identified that due to an inappropriate manufacturing process of the right crankcase cover of the engine, there are chances of sealing plug dislodging due to low retention force caused by engine heat, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said in a statement.

This could further cause the sealing plug to come off and engine oil to splash out, it added.

In the worst situation, the oil adhering to hot motorcycle parts may cause fire, its contact with tyres may cause slippage or it may injure the rider due to its hot temperature, the company stated.

''As a precautionary measure, the replacement of affected parts will be carried out at BigWing dealerships across India starting from April 15, 2023. The replacement will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle,'' it added.

The company, through its BigWing dealers, will proactively notify customers via call/email/SMS for inspection of their vehicle from Friday, it said.

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

