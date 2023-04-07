Successful bidders for gifts received by Haryana CM Khattar felicitated

A special felicitation-cum-gift distribution programme was organised on Friday at the residence of Manohar Lal Khattar here for successful bidders of an e-auction of gifts received by the Haryana chief minister.

E-auction of gifts received by Khattar fetched nearly Rs 1.15 crore, which will be deposited in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, according to a statement issued earlier.

The gifts, which were auctioned via the Chief Minister Uphaar Portal, included a 3D model of the chief minister that fetched Rs 21 lakh, a sculpture of Arjun's chariot for Rs 6.41 lakh, a Kamakhya temple sculpture for Rs 5.80 lakh and a model of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple for Rs 1.75 lakh.

On Friday, Khattar personally presented the gifts to the successful bidders.

According to a statement, Khattar thanked the bidders for showing interest in serving humanity with their contributions.

''Every single gift I have received is an epitome of love and respect showered upon me by citizens and holds a special significance for me. Now, I am assigning you the responsibility to uphold the grace and grandeur of the love shown to me,'' he said.

Khattar was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of utilising the funds raised from gifts for the Namami Gange Mission, according to the statement. He said arrangements have been also made to assist the needy from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. For the purpose, a portal has been set up and a committee constituted at the district level under the deputy commissioner's chairmanship. This committee scrutinises applications for assistance and, after verification, disburses a fixed amount to the beneficiaries, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)