Left Menu

Indian Navy conducts offshore security exercise 'Prasthan' in Mumbai

The exercise is held every six months to validate measures and procedures to address contingencies that may occur in oil production platforms.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 21:22 IST
Indian Navy conducts offshore security exercise 'Prasthan' in Mumbai
Indian Navy conducts offshore security exercise 'Prasthan' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy on Thursday conducted 'Prasthan', a bi-annual co-ordinated exercise along with other defence, state and civilian agencies in the offshore development area off Mumbai. "A coordinated exercise code-named 'Prasthan' was conducted on April 6," the official statement said on Friday.

The exercise is held every six months to validate measures and procedures to address contingencies that may occur in oil production platforms. The current exercise was conducted on the Greatdrill Chaaya platform, located about 30 nm South West of Mumbai Harbour.

The exercise saw actions to counter contingencies such as a fire in the oil platform, a man overboard, an oil spill in the area, helicopter emergencies, a hazardous gas leak, assisting a disabled vessel in the offshore area and medical evacuation of the platform crew. A number of ships and helicopters from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, ONGC and Directorate General of Shipping were deployed for the exercise.

Personnel from Maharashtra Police, Customs, Fisheries Department, Mumbai Port Authority, JN Port Authority and other concerned state and central civilian agencies also participated in it. "The exercise provided a realistic setting to assess the preparedness of all concerned to tackle these contingencies and strengthen standard operating procedures," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023