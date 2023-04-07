Left Menu

Shimla: People of different faiths gather at 200-year-old church for Good Friday prayers

On the occasion of Good Friday, locals and tourists of different faiths gathered at Christ Church in Shimla for prayer service event on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 21:23 IST
Visual of the prayer service in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Good Friday, locals and tourists of different faiths gathered at Christ Church in Shimla for prayer service event on Friday. Good Friday is considered an important day not only for Christians but also for people across faiths all over the world.

Arvind Malik, a member of the Church Management Committee told ANI that the 200-year-old church is a landmark of the city and locals have come here for the prayer service. "This is a very important day for us, we are holding a prayer service here. Jesus Christ on this day crucified himself only for the sin of others. People from other religions are also participating in the prayer service. This is very good that people across faiths are remembering the seven preaching of Jesus Christ," he said.

Notably, not just Christians but people from across faith including locals and tourists gathered at the event for the prayer service. A tourist from Mauritius, Shyama said, "We didn't know it was Good Friday, we came here yesterday from Rishikesh. I am visiting all religious places. We visited the Church and also the Hanuman temple. I am a Hindu but it was good to be here and it was fantastic".

The foreign tourists also expressed their happiness in visiting the event at the hill city. Audi, a tourist from Norway said, "For me, it was a very great visit, first to the temple and now here. It was a very good experience. I think it is important that we get to know each other, understand and tolerate each other. We are all human beings under one God and should promote peace". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

