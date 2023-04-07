Left Menu

J-K: Workshop on Gender Auditing organised in Srinagar to empower women

With the aim of empowering women and providing them equal rights in the valley, the government organised a workshop on gender auditing in Srinagar.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 21:24 IST
J-K: Workshop on Gender Auditing organised in Srinagar to empower women
Visual of the gender auditing workshop in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The workshop was organized by the College of Education, Srinagar. A good number of dignitaries participated in the workshop, which included professors, educationists, scholars, researchers, and students.

Both male and female participants, during the workshop, highlighted the importance of the role of women in developing society. Meenakshi Gopinath, the guest participant at the workshop highlighted that it is particularly important to talk about women's empowerment which is enshrined in sustainable development goals

Speaking to ANI, she said, "It is a pleasure to come back to this institution of higher learning, which has a special place in Kashmir. And now education is being given so much importance during the G20. The whole world is adopting it (women empowerment) and we can't have a system that is not gender-just. Our institutions need to adopt processes that not just empower women in a conventional sense, but make them active participants in the process, and to provide leadership for a more inclusive and democratic society". "We have conducted the workshop all across India, east, west, north, south, and Kashmir has been very receptive to this. We are seeing a lot of enthusiasm, among both men and women, which is very heartening. The male members are also taking an active part in it, which is a very very positive sign," she added.

The workshop also highlighted the gender-biased approach in some colleges. It also highlighted the cases of sexual harassment in the institutions and stressed the responsibilities of people towards achieving goals. During the workshop, a number of PowerPoint presentations were given by experts regarding the rights and importance of women in society. The experts also thrust on the proper education of girl children especially in far-flung areas so that they can play their role in future and overall society will be empowered.

The participants seemed very satisfied and demanded that such events should be continued in future as well to empower women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

