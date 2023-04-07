Telangana BJP chief demands probe by sitting judge in TSPSC paper leak

Bandi Sanjay, the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Telangana unit demanded an investigation by a sitting judge in the TSPSC paper leak. "In Telangana, after the TSPSC paper leak nearly 30 lakh student lives are ruined and the main reason is the CM's son. BJP demands his resignation. The youth should be given one lakh rupees. We also demand an investigation by a sitting Judge," Bandi Sanjay said while speaking ANI.

He further alleged that there was no investigation into the Telugu paper leak even though it was leaked before the Hindi paper. "To divert that issue, state CM is conspiring in the name of paper leak. Who will leak the Hindi paper? The Telugu paper was leaked before the Hindi paper, there is no investigation into that. Who took the mobile inside the centre, what is the invigilator doing, what happened to the squad, where are the police? The investigation should be made on that," Bandi Sanjay said.

The BJP state chief held a grand roadshow on Friday hours after his release from the Karimnagar district, where he had been incarcerated following his arrest in the SSC paper leak case. Sanjay was given bail by a magistrate's court this morning. Sanjay was detained by police late Wednesday night from his Karimnagar residence. He was granted bail by a magistrate

"The court accepted our request and bail was granted to Bandi Sanjay on sureties worth Rs 20,000. On production of the release order, he will be released from the Karimnagar jail, " Bandi Sanjay's lawyer Shyam Sunder Reddy informed on Thursday. "However, the court set a condition that he can't leave India without permission," the advocate added.

On Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay along with three others was sent to judicial custody till April 19 in the SSC paper leak case."Bandi Sanjay and 3 others have been sent to judicial custody till April 19 and will be shifted to Karimnagar jail," advocate Karuna Sagar, another lawyer of the BJP state chief, had said. "We will file contempt proceedings against the investigating officer for violating the SC guidelines. We are planning to challenge the order in High Court tomorrow," the lawyer had added.

Speaking about his arrest, Sanjay Bandi said that there was nothing new for him. "Jails are not new to us, cases are not new, we will fight for sure. We will hold massive rallies in 10 districts over the TSPSC paper leak. The first rally will be held in Warangal. We will fight until our demands are fulfilled," he added.

Reacting to Bharat Rashtra Samithi's allegations that the Centre wants to privatise Singareni Collieries, Bandi Sanjay said that BJP would oppose the privatization. "51 per cent share in Singareni belongs to the state, how can the centre with 49 per cent share privatize? BJP will oppose the privatization of Singareni. Singareni has become like an ATM for the KCR family. Knowing that PM Modi is coming, KCR is conspiring to provoke. All Singareni workers know everything," Sanjay said.

