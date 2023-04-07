Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI
With the prices of Alphonso mangoes eye-wateringly high, a trader in the city is offering the king of fruits on Equated Monthly Instalments or EMI. Everyone can afford mangoes then, he said.The procedure for buying the fruit at his outlet on EMI is similar to buying mobile phones on instalments.
Alphonso or `Hapus' mangoes from Devgad and Ratnagiri, considered to be the best, are currently being sold at Rs 800 to 1300 per dozen in the retail market.
Speaking to PTI, Sanas claimed that his family's outlet is the first to sell mangos on EMI in the whole country.
''The prices are always very high at the start of the season. We thought if refrigerators, ACs and other appliances can be bought on EMI, why not mangoes? Everyone can afford mangoes then,'' he said.
The procedure for buying the fruit at his outlet on EMI is similar to buying mobile phones on instalments. The customer needs to use a credit card and the purhcase amount is converted into EMIs of three, six or 12 months.
But the scheme is available for a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. Four consumers have availed of the scheme so far, Sanas said.
