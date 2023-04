IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs SRH

Lucknow Super Giants (Target: 122 runs from 20 overs) Kyle Mayers c Agarwal b Fazalhaq Farooqi 13 KL Rahul lbw b Rashid 35 Deepak Hooda c & b Kumar 7 Krunal Pandya c Anmolpreet b Umran Malik 34 Marcus Stoinis not out 10 Romario Shepherd lbw b Rashid 0 Nicholas Pooran not out 11 Extras: (B-2 W-15) 17 Total: (For 5 wickets in 16 overs) 127 Fall of wickets: 1/35 2/45 3/100 4/114 5/114 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-0-19-1, Washington Sundar 1-0-11-0, Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-13-1, Aiden Markram 2-0-14-0, Adil Rashid 3-0-23-2, T Natarajan 3-0-23-0, Umran Malik 2-0-22-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)