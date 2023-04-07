UPPSC creates record by completing selection process in just 10 months, CM Yogi extends best wishes

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) created a new record by completing the selection process of the prestigious State Administrative Service (PCS) in just 10 months in a transparent and fair manner. On Friday, the commission declared the results of the 2022 examination. In this, out of a total of 364 successful candidates, a total of 334 youths from 67 districts of UP made their respective districts and families proud by achieving success. A total of 1,071 candidates appeared in the main examination.

Divya Sikarwar of Agra secured the first position, followed by Pratiksha Pandey of Lucknow who secured the second position and Namrata Singh of Bulandshahr secured the third position in the examination. On the occasion, CM Yogi extended his best wishes and congratulated all the successful candidates.

"Congratulations to all the successful candidates in the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022 which was conducted by UPPSC in a transparent and fair manner in a record 10 months!" said the CM, adding, "The record success of the daughters of the state in this examination and the representation of almost every district is a new picture of 'new Uttar Pradesh'." Secretary in-charge of UPPSC Vinod Kumar Gaur informed that after completing the selection process with quality, accuracy, transparency and timeliness, the result has been declared in 10 months. This is a record and UPPSC has achieved the feat for the first time. Maximum 40 candidates from UP have been successful from Lucknow, while 29 candidates from Prayagraj have been successful. 15 candidates have also been selected from Kanpur city. Candidates from a total of 67 districts have been successful in the examination.

Vinod Kumar Gaur also informed that the daughters achieved great results. Of the total 364 selected candidates, 110 are girls, which is about 33 per cent. The special thing is that at the top-3 all three are daughters and all three are from Uttar Pradesh. "On the other hand, 8 daughters in the top-10 have expressed their dedication towards the nation by creating a bright future. At the same time, 12 daughters have achieved success in the top 20. Of the 39 SDMs selected, 19 are women," he added. (ANI)

