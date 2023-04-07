Left Menu

LG Sinha launches two initiatives of cooperatives department

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 23:35 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched two initiatives of the cooperatives department aimed at improving the efficiency of cooperative societies and meeting the requirements of the rural economy.

The initiatives -- the introduction of a diploma course in cooperative management and the signing of an MoU between the departments of cooperatives and tribal affairs -- will strengthen the cooperative sector and transform the lives of the tribal community, he said.

''The prime minister's vision of 'sahkar se samriddhi' will guide the social and economic transformation and provide vital support for growth of the agriculture sector. The new initiatives are aimed at improving the efficiency of cooperatives and meeting the requirements of the rural economy,'' the lieutenant governor said.

The introduction of diploma in cooperative management will provide opportunities to junior officers, members of cooperative societies, and officials of other allied departments to acquire requisite skills to manage cooperative business and facilitate the process of human resource development in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

He also highlighted the positive impact of convergence of schemes of the departments of cooperatives and tribal affairs to achieve the twin objectives of equitable and sustainable rural development.

''The Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Cooperatives and the Department of Tribal Affairs will ensure that tribal cooperatives Van Dhan Vikas Kendras avail benefits of different schemes and enable economic development and prosperity of the tribal population,” he said.

''We have taken several steps to ensure effective on-ground implementation of rural development schemes and to empower the targeted sections. Resource availability for growth of cooperatives is another area where steps have been taken to ensure credit access to people and support services for equitable distribution of benefits,” he said.

Sinha stressed on the expansion of the cooperative sector and connecting more farmers with primary agriculture cooperative societies.

Devdiscourse

