Ram Navami violence: More than 130 arrested, says Nalanda DM

Nalanda District Magistrate Shashank Subhankar on Friday said that more than 130 have been arrested till date in connection with Bihar Sharif violence that erupted at the time of Ram Navami celebrations. "Arrest of the accused underway, more than 130 arrests done so far. Accused are being identified & arrested as per the evidence", Shashank Subhankar, DM, Nalanda told ANI.

On Sunday night, a team of top Bihar police officials including the Director General of Police (DGP) RS Bhatti reached Bihar Sharif and conducted an inspection of each and every violence-affected place. DGP Bhatti went to the spot where the firing took place and later held a discussion with senior officials of the police department. Bihar Sharif SP Ashok Mishra and other subordinate police officers were present in the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief had termed the episode in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif a "complete failure" of the State government and alleged that they didn't stop the violence, despite having reports that such a situation might develop. He further said, it (law and order) was a responsibility of the State government. The violence shows a complete failure of the state government, he added.

Both West Bengal and Bihar saw communal clashes during the Ram Navami celebrations. Incidents of violence, arson and stone pelting were reported in these states. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were also enforced in parts of these states in the wake of the violence. (ANI)

