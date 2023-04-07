"Girls in vulgar clothes look like Shurpnakha": Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has made a controversial statement that some girls wear such "vulgar" clothes that they look like "Shurpnakha". He was speaking at an event organised by the Jain community on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti in Indore.

The video is speculated to be from April 5 and has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. Addressing the people during the event, the BJP leader said, "When I see boys and girls dancing in an inebriated state, I feel like slapping them 5-7 times, so that all of their intoxications goes away".

He added, "I am telling the truth, I swear to God, I will not lie on Hanuman Jayanti. Girls come out dressed in such vulgar clothes that we will never call them goddesses, we do not see them in form of a goddess, they look like 'Shurpanakha'." He also emphasized that drugs is an issue of concern for the country while urging parents to inculcate right values to their children. (ANI)

