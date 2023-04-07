Left Menu

"Girls in vulgar clothes look like Shurpnakha": Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has made a controversial statement that some girls wear such "vulgar" clothes that they look like "Shurpnakha".

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 23:50 IST
"Girls in vulgar clothes look like Shurpnakha": Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has made a controversial statement that some girls wear such "vulgar" clothes that they look like "Shurpnakha". He was speaking at an event organised by the Jain community on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti in Indore.

The video is speculated to be from April 5 and has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. Addressing the people during the event, the BJP leader said, "When I see boys and girls dancing in an inebriated state, I feel like slapping them 5-7 times, so that all of their intoxications goes away".

He added, "I am telling the truth, I swear to God, I will not lie on Hanuman Jayanti. Girls come out dressed in such vulgar clothes that we will never call them goddesses, we do not see them in form of a goddess, they look like 'Shurpanakha'." He also emphasized that drugs is an issue of concern for the country while urging parents to inculcate right values to their children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023