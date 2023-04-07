Left Menu

Action to be taken against schools compelling parents to buy books, uniforms from particular vendors: Delhi Min Atishi

Taking immediate cognizance of the issue of private schools compelling parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from specific vendors, Education Minister Atishi on Friday directed the Education Department to take strict action against these schools.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 23:51 IST
Action to be taken against schools compelling parents to buy books, uniforms from particular vendors: Delhi Min Atishi
Delhi Minister Atishi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking immediate cognizance of the issue of private schools compelling parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from specific vendors, Education Minister Atishi on Friday directed the Education Department to take strict action against these schools. "Violation of Education Department guidelines on books and school uniforms by private schools will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against such schools," Atishi said in a statement.

She has clearly stated in her directive that private schools must either stop forcing parents to buy books and uniforms from specific sellers or be ready to face severe consequences. The Education Department had issued strict instructions to schools on March 17, 2023, to comply with the guidelines on the sale of books and school uniforms. It states that immediate notice must be issued stating the reasons in case of any complaint. In case of violation, action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the DSE Act 1973.

Over the past few days, the Education Minister has been receiving continuous complaints that parents are being forced by private schools to buy expensive books and school uniforms from specific shops or vendors. Recently, some parents also met with the Education Minister and brought the issue to her notice. Taking immediate cognizance and issuing the directions to DoE, the Education Minister said, "Recently, there have been continuous complaints that private schools are forcing parents to buy expensive books and school uniforms from specific vendors. Private schools are not following the guidelines issued by the Education department on this matter. Recently, some parents also met me and brought this to my notice. Those schools that are forcing parents to buy school uniforms and books at high prices from themselves or from a specific vendor should be identified and strict action should be taken against them."

She added that "the guidelines issued by the Education Department last year gave parents the freedom to buy books and uniforms for their children from any place of their convenience. Therefore, if private schools are forcing parents to buy expensive books and school uniforms from specific places, it is a violation of these guidelines. Disciplinary action will be taken against such schools." The Education Minister further said, "Every parent has the right to obtain proper information about books and uniforms for the upcoming session before the beginning of the new academic year, so that they can arrange for them according to their convenience and not be forced by the school to buy them from specific shops or sources. The purpose of education should be to build the future of the country, not to earn money."

It is to be noted that guidelines of the Education Department states that private schools must display a class-wise list of books and other study materials on their website before the beginning of the new academic session to inform parents. Additionally, schools must also display at least 5 nearby shops' addresses and phone numbers on their website where parents can purchase books and school uniforms. Parents have the freedom to buy these items from any store as per their convenience, and the school cannot compel them to purchase from a particular vendor. The guidelines also state that private schools cannot change the color, design, or other specifications of school uniforms for at least 3 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023