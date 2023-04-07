Left Menu

J-K: Govt to conduct Gram Sabha meetings for finalization of development plan

The government of Jammu and Kashmir will be conducting special Gram Sabha meetings across Jammu and Kashmir on April 10, 2023, in connection with the approval and finalisation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) 2023-24.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 23:55 IST
J-K: Govt to conduct Gram Sabha meetings for finalization of development plan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Jammu and Kashmir will be conducting special Gram Sabha meetings across Jammu and Kashmir on April 10, 2023, in connection with the approval and finalisation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) 2023-24. These meetings of Gram Sabhas will provide an opportunity for locals to come together and participate in the decision-making process for their respective panchayats. This will ensure that the approved GPDPs are reflective of the needs and aspirations of the community and will pave the way for the achievement of the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs).

According to a circular issued by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on Friday, all the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to make arrangements for Gram Sabha meetings in every Panchayat on April 10 besides panchayat convergence meetings with the full participation of all Panchyat Prabhari officers. The approved GPDP will be subsequently uploaded on the revamped eGramSwaraj portal. Gram Panchayat Development Plan is an all-encompassing plan, across all sectors for the development of Gram Panchayats. The GPDPs are to be aligned with the 09 thematic areas for LSDGs, which are an integral part of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals and are key to ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey towards sustainable development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023