AAP appoints Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema as its election in-charge for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema was appointed as the AAP's election in-charge on Friday for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 23:58 IST
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal S Cheema(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema was appointed as the AAP's election in-charge on Friday for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll. Jalandhar Loksabha's byelection is scheduled to take place on May 10 and counting will be on May 13.

"Finance Minister Harpal Cheema ji has been given the responsibility of in-charge of Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency by-election. Congratulations...," said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his tweet. AAP on Thursday announced former congress MLA Sushil Rinku as its candidate in the by-election. Sushil Rinku had only joined the AAP a day before the announcement of his candidacy. His joining was in the presence of APP chief Aravind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Jalandhar Loksabha byelection was necessitated by the death of its sitting Congress MP Santoksh Sing in January. Santoksh Sing aged 76 died of cardiac arrest in Jalandhar's Phillaur when he was participating in the Congress leader Rahul Ghandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

