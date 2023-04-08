Left Menu

Body of Navy commando brought to home town in Andhra's Vizianagaram

The body of Navy commando Chandaka Govind was brought to his native place Cheepurupalli mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Friday.

08-04-2023
The body of Navy commando Chandaka Govind was brought to his native place Cheepurupalli mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Friday. Chandaka Govind, a Navy employee from Parla village of Chipurupalli mandal lost his life on April 5 during a free-fall training of the special forces.

Notably, the family members and villagers have been waiting for Govind's body for the last 36 hours. Villager Ramana said, "It is very unfortunate to lose Chand. Yesterday evening the officials intimated about his death. He was a very good person. Not only the family, but the country has lost a soldier."

The navy officers paid their respects at INS Karna in Visakha and then they moved the body to the hometown. Govind's body will be taken in a rally for 20 km from Penubarti village of Garividi Mandal.

The Police and Navy officers will perform the last rites as per government formalities. (ANI)

