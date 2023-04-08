Left Menu

Drunk passenger held for trying to open emergency door flap of Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight

Detailing the incident the release said, "A passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bangalore tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state."

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 08:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A 40-year-old drunk passenger has been booked for allegedly trying to open the emergency door flap of the Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, said an official release from IndiGo. According to the release, the incident took place in flight number 6E 308 from IGI Airport at around 7:56 AM on Friday.

Detailing the incident IndiGo stated, "A passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state." "On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight," the airlines said.

The passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

