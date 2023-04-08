Left Menu

Delhi reports 733 new Covid-19 cases, two death in last 24 hours

Registering a hike in the number of positive cases, the national capital reported 733 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 08:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 08:07 IST
Delhi reports 733 new Covid-19 cases, two death in last 24 hours
Represenatative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Registering a hike in the number of positive cases, the national capital reported 733 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Friday. According to the bulletin, the total number of tests conducted were 3678, with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

A total of 4,08,09,404 Covid tests have been conducted so far. Delhi recorded 606 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health department data on Thursday.

The positivity rate then was 16.98 per cent coming down slightly from 26.54 per cent on Wednesday. According to the health department, one death was also reported but the primary cause of death is not Covid.

On April 5, the national capital reported 509 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday. It stated further that 424 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,83,736.

On April 4, Delhi reported 521 Covid cases, however, the positivity rate was 15.64 per cent. Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital is fully prepared to handle the spread of coronavirus and added that wearing face masks has not been made mandatory as yet.

Kejriwal had said after chairing a meeting of senior officials to review the Covid-19 preparations in the city. Addressing the media here, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is monitoring the Covid-19 situation and is prepared to face any eventuality. He noted that Delhi has seen an increase in Covid -19 cases in the last 15 days but there is no need to worry now.

"There is no need to worry right now but we are taking the necessary steps on time. Till now three deaths have been confirmed, two deaths on Wednesday and one death before that," the CM said adding that these deaths could probably be due to comorbidities and COVID-19 incidentals. Kejriwal's meeting came against the backdrop of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city over the past two weeks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023