Left Menu

All Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

"All the Kannadigas have to unanimously resist the usurpation of the KMF, which is built for the welfare of the farmers of the country. All Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products", Siddaramaiah said.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 08:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 08:08 IST
All Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products: Congress leader Siddaramaiah
Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Friday called on the people of Karnataka and said that "all Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products" over speculations of a merger between the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Gujarat's Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul). "All the Kannadigas have to unanimously resist the usurpation of the KMF, which is built for the welfare of the farmers of the country. All Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products", Siddaramaiah said.

He further stated, "In addition to language treason by the imposition of Hindi and land treason by trespassing within the state borders, now the BJP government is going to betray the farmers by shutting down Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which is the livelihood of millions of dairy farming families in the country." Siddaramaiah also called on Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai asking him to immediately intervene into the matter and stop Amul from "entering through the back door." In this regard, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah should bring the referendum of the state to his attention and stop this treacherous thinking, he added.

The former CM also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and alleged that it was the weak leadership of BJP in the state which is the direct cause of the KMF's present dying condition. "Banks built by our elders in Karnataka were eaten up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have hatched a plan to adopt Nandini, who is now a Sanjeevini of the farmers. Watch out mirrors...!! The state's dairy industry has been rocked ever since Amit Shah, who is also the Union Cooperation Minister, proposed the merger of KMF and Amul. Amul is entering through the back door in the face of strong Kannadigas opposition to the merger proposal", Siddaramaiah said.

He added that Nandini milk and yoghurt have been disappearing in the state for the past few days. At the same time, sales of Amul products have started with a bang. "Gujarat-based Amul had earlier tried to enter the Karnataka market by selling milk and yoghurt. We did not allow it. Now the BJP has extended a red carpet welcome. Milk stock in KMF is decreasing during BJP regime. Where 99 lakh litres of milk should be collected per day, only 71 lakh litres of milk is being collected. Is this a conspiracy against KMF?", he asked.

Siddaramaiah further said, "Our government had increased the subsidy on milk by Rs 5 per litre. Due to this, the quantity of milk produced in 2012-13 increased to 73 lakh litres by 2017 from 45 lakh litres. What is the reason for the decline now? Our government has given 1,356 crore rupees to farmers for milk subsidy in five years. But the BJP government spent 1186 crores in 2020-21 but provided only 1200 crores in the budget for 2023-24 and did injustice to the farmers." "The BJP leadership in Karnataka is so weak that on one hand, the Maharashtra government is trying to establish its rule directly in the Belgaum border region. On the other hand, the state of Gujarat is trying to push the farmers to the streets through Amul", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023