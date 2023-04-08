Left Menu

Light to moderate rains, thunderstorms likely to occur in parts of Maharashtra

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Pune, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Sangli, Solapur and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours," said IMD Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 08:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 08:08 IST
Light to moderate rains, thunderstorms likely to occur in parts of Maharashtra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Light to moderate spells of rains coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in different parts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 hours, said Meteorological Department, Mumbai. "Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Pune, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Sangli, Solapur and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours," said IMD Mumbai.

Earlier, IMD predicted that light rainfall is likely in some districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, which will bring some relief to the residents of the state from the heat. "Light rainfall was recorded in Ujjain district in the last 24 hours and the remaining parts of the state remained dry. Also, the weather will be clear in the next 24 hours though there is a possibility of light drizzle in Betul and Chhindwara districts of the state," said senior meteorologist Narendra Meshram, IMD Bhopal.

Further, according to the met office, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur over Burhanpur, South Khandwa and adjoining Khargone parts in forenoon hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023