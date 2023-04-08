Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: TDP youth wing protests demanding crackdown against drug cartel

The youth wing of Telugu Desam Party took out a protest rally in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district against Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Friday demanding strict action against illegal drug trafficking in the state.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 08:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 08:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh: TDP youth wing protests demanding crackdown against drug cartel
TDP's youth wing protesting in from of SEB's office in Guntur (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The youth wing of Telugu Desam Party took out a protest rally in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district against Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Friday demanding strict action against illegal drug trafficking in the state. Ravipati Sai Krishna Youth President of Guntur District led the protest rally at the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) office on Inner Ring Road. People carrying posters and play cards reached SEB office and handed over a memorandum to the officers present there.

Ravipati Sai Krishna said, "We demanded strict action against illegal trafficking and drug dealers in the state. Youths are getting addicted to it and their future is getting ruined. While the state government is busy in filling illegal cases against TDP leaders." On April 1, TDP workers were detained for conducting a rally without permission in the Tenali area of Guntur district as part of the Tenali Bandh programme. The rally was organised in a protest of a scuffle between the YSRCP and TDP councillors in a Municipal Council meeting in the Tenali area of the Guntur district on 31st March.

TDP councillors had objected to the approval of a single tender for the door-to-door works, and over the matter, a scuffle broke out between TDP and YSRCP councillors at Tenali Municipal Office. As a result of the scuffle, TDP members held a rally in the Guntur District, and YSR Congress Party members also held a massive protest at Tenali Municipal Office, on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023