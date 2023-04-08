Left Menu

Hindu Spiritual Gurus do more social service in South than Missionaries: RSS Chief

Speaking on the inaugural of Rashtriya Seva Sangam 2023 in Jaipur, Bhagwat said, "In southern states, our saints from the spiritual world did more social service than the missionaries."

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said social service done by Hindu spiritual gurus or saints in the southern region of the country was several times more than that of missionaries, however, he also added that service is not a matter of competition. Speaking on the inaugural of Rashtriya Seva Sangam 2023 in Jaipur, Bhagwat said, "In southern states, our saints from the spiritual world did more social service than the missionaries."

"However, this isn't a measure, service isn't a competition," he added. Bhagwat said, "We know that people came from thousands of miles away and did social service but we didn't know that we were already doing a lot of services before they came, we are still doing it and will continue to do so."

Highlighting the dedication of Sangh volunteers, RSS Chief said, "Volunteers of the Sangh are doing service work at different places according to their strength and capability." He said, "I do not say that the volunteers of the Sangh are the first to serve the country, because the mantra of service in the country was already given before".

Talking about the service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in southern states, Bhagwat said, "Missionary organisations run various institutions, schools and hospitals all over the world and everyone knows this. But when we went around the country, we saw that the Hindu Spiritual community is also doing a good job in providing social service." He added, "Keeping this in mind, a Hindu service fair was held in Chennai and in the fair it was noticed that the service done by the acharyas, munis and sanyasis in Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil-speaking provinces is many times more than the service done by the missionaries".

RSS Chief further said that although he is highlighting the service done by missionaries and Hindu acharyas, but he's not trying to compare them. "I am not talking about any competition. This cannot be the measure of service. Service is not a matter of competition. It is the natural expression of man's humanity," said Bhagwat.

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, Entrepreneur Narsi Ram Kulariya, All India Executive Member of RSS Suresh Bhaiya Ji Joshi, Co-Sarkaryavah Mukund CR, Founder of Shri Swami Madhavanand Vishwa Shanti Parishad, Vishwaguru Mahamandaleshwar Paramhans Swami Maheshwarananda, Founder of Vishwa Jagrati Mission Acharya Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj, Member of Parliament from Rajsamand Diya Kumari and Entrepreneur Ashok Bagla were present on the occasion. (ANI)

