Karnataka polls: Blow to JDS as prominent leader from Mysuru resigns from primary membership of party

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Abdul Aziz, who sought a ticket from the Narasimharaja assembly constituency, has resigned from JDS, which is a big setback for the party, said sources.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 08:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 08:11 IST
Janata Dal (Secular) Logo (Photo courtesy/ Twitter JDS). Image Credit: ANI
Janata Dal (Secular) leader Abdul Aziz, who sought a ticket from the Narasimharaja assembly constituency, has resigned from JDS, which is a big setback for the party, said sources. The letter of resignation of Abdul Aziz, from the primary membership of the party and the post of secretary of the state unit has been submitted to the president of the state unit Changaai Mangalote Ibrahim.

As per sources, JDS is yet to announce a candidate for this constituency after the resignation of Abdul. As per sources, his name hasn't been announced in first list even though he contested in 2018 and lost. He had a good connection with the voters though he wasn't given priority which made him take such a decision.

Along with his supporters, he met Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru today. After his meeting, he is likely to join Congress soon. Notably, while the opposition Congress and Janata Dal-Secular have announced 166 and 93 candidates respectively so far, the ruling BJP is yet to announce its first list of candidates for the 224-seat assembly elections in Karnataka.

Elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

The model code of conduct had come into effect after elections were announced in the State. (ANI)

