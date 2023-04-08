Left Menu

Assam: BSF apprehends narcotics smuggler, recovers Yaba Tablets worth 3 lakh

According to the officials, the smuggler was apprehended with 600 numbers Yaba Tablets worth Rs 3,00,000 from a village in South Salamara district of Assam.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 08:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 08:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One narcotics smuggler has been apprehended by Border Security Force, Guwahati Frontier and recovered Yaba Tablets worth Rs three lakh, said officials. Based on a tip-off, troops under Border Security Force, Guwahati Frontier carried out a search operation against trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking and apprehended one narcotic smuggler with prohibited Yaba Tablets at India-Bangladesh international border on Thursday.

According to the officials, the smuggler was apprehended with 600 numbers Yaba Tablets worth Rs 3,00,000 from a village in the South Salamara district of Assam. "The consignment was meant to be smuggled from India to Bangladesh," added the officials.

The officials further said that the apprehended smuggler and seized items were handed over to police. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

