Himachal Youth Congress holds torch protest march against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP

The protest was led by the National president of Youth Congress Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also participated in the protest.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 08:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 08:11 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The youth Congress in Shimla held a torch protest march on Friday night against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The protest was led by the National president of Youth Congress Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also participated in the protest. While participating in the protest, CM Sukhu said, "This is important that all need to come together to save the democracy which is being throttled by the central government in India".

"The membership as parliamentarian of the biggest leader of the principal opposition party has been disqualified, the youth Congress has organised this torch March to save the democracy," he added. CM also added, "Congress party saved the democracy in India, whereas Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to finish democracy. The National President of Youth Congress Srinivas BV is here to lead this protest march and I am here to participate in it".

Taking a dig at the Central government, the state President of Himachal Pradesh Nigam Bhandari said that the Union government and BJP is trying to kill the democratic values of the country. "We are protesting here under the call of National Youth Congress president, Sriniwas BV. He has led the protest and we are holding such protests across all Assembly segments level. We shall keep raising our voice against such non democratic efforts by the union government and BJP," said Bhandari.

"The Union government has disqualified Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament as he was raising the voice of people and wanted to expose the relationship of the Prime Minister with Adani," added Nigam Bhandari. Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha triggered a massive political row with the BJP stating that the Congress leader was "a habitual loose cannon" and the Congress alleging that he was got "deliberately disqualified".

Meanwhile, on Monday a Surat Sessions Court granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had filed an appeal following his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark during a political campaign in April 2019. The court in Gujarat's Surat granted bail till the disposal of the appeal to Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case.

The court will hear Rahul's application seeking suspension of conviction on April 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

