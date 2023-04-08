Left Menu

Bar council requests Delhi police to lodge FIR against man impersonating as an advocate

In the said letter of April 5, Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) informed the police that A.K. Gupta is impersonating himself as an Advocate by mentioning and misusing the enrolment number, which in fact is alloted to an accused.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 08:12 IST
Bar council requests Delhi police to lodge FIR against man impersonating as an advocate
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bar council of Delhi has recently written a letter to Delhi police requesting to lodge an FIR against a person impersonating himself as an advocate by using the enrolment number of an advocate. In the said letter of April 5, Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) informed the police that A.K. Gupta is impersonating himself as an Advocate by mentioning and misusing the enrolment number, which in fact is alloted to an accused.

Further, the instances of Gupta abusing and threatening other advocates have also been reported, the letter said. BCD has requested SHO Police station Hauz Khas to lodge an FIR against A.K. Gupta, for impersonation as advocate by misusing the enrolment number.

"It is said that as per BCD records, A.K. Gupta is not enrolled with it. Hence, a thorough enquiry may be conducted and he may be arrested in appropriate sections of the IPC," added the letter. BCD chairman said that a letter has been written to the police to lodge an FIR against AK Gupta regarding the allegation as he is not enrolled with BCD but impersonating himself as an advocate by misusing the enrollment number of an advocate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023