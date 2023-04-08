Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man killed nephew suspecting illicit relationship with his wife

Police arrested a man on Friday for killing his nephew suspecting him of having illicit relations with his wife from the Palghar district in Maharashtra, said police.

Arrested accused in police custody (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Police arrested a man on Friday for killing his nephew suspecting him of having illicit relations with his wife from the Palghar district in Maharashtra, said police. According to the police, the incident happened in the Dahanu area of Palghar and the accused identified as Vinesh Harishchandra Tandel (40) was having a suspicion that his nephew Atul Vilas Tandel (23) was having illicit relations with his wife.

Raged with this Tandel attacked Atul Vilas while he was sleeping the in his house. The accused barged into the house and brutally killed him by attacking him with a sharp-edged knife and iron pipe and then he fled from the spot, said police. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Wangaon police reached the spot, took the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem. A case under section 302 of IPC got registered and subsequently, the arrest was made. (ANI)

