New Delhi: Car catches fire in Vasant Kunj, occupants safe

A car near Masudpur Dairy of Vasant Kunj in the national capital caught fire on Saturday morning, police said.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 08:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 08:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A car near Masudpur Dairy of Vasant Kunj in the national capital caught fire on Saturday morning, police said. On receiving word of the incident, an investigating officer, along with other personnel, rushed to the spot to find an SUV up in flames.

The occupants of the car were removed safely while two fire engines reached the spot and put out the flames. No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident.

The flames were brought under control in quick time through the prompt response of the fire tenders. Police said prima facie, it seemed that the vehicle caught fire due to a fault in the engine.

Meanwhile, in the wee hours of Saturday, a massive fire broke out in a plastic godown at the PVC market in the Tikri Kalan area. After receiving the information, 25 fire tenders were pressed into service, said officials.

No casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

