Left Menu

Delhi Police head constable shoots self inside PCR Van

The deceased head constable has been identified as Imran Mohammed, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 10:01 IST
Delhi Police head constable shoots self inside PCR Van
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself inside a PCR van in Civil Lines area in the national capital during the wee hours on Saturday, officials said. The deceased head constable has been identified as Imran Mohammed, they said.

He was rushed to the nearest hospital after he shot himself, however, he has declared brought dead. The incident took place at around 6 am on Bela Road, near Chandgi Ram Akhara.

"The deceased shot himself when the PCR driver (his colleague) CT Atul Bhati went for nature's call," the police said. The district crime team has been called to inspect the incident. Police were further looking into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023