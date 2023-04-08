Left Menu

AAP MP Raghav Chadha seeks special package from centre for weather-struck Punjab farmers

AAP MP Raghav Chadha seeks special package from centre for weather-struck Punjab farmers
AAP MP Raghav Chadha Saturday sought from the Union Finance Minister a special package for Punjab farmers ensuring them adequate compensation for their crop damaged by an inclement weather.

In a letter to the Finance Minister, Chadha, who is Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, sought to draw his attention towards the plight of the Punjab farmers, saying that since March 24, rains, high-velocity winds, and hailstorm have impacted wheat crop more than 14 lakh hectares of 34.9 lakh hectares of total wheat area in the state. ''The unseasonal rains have adversely affected the yield and the quality of the standing wheat crop,'' said Chadha in his missive to the FM.

''I met a Manjeet Singh at a village in Barwa, who clutched the stems of his damaged crop tightly as he described his plight with teary eyes. Manjeet has a sick wife to look after and a daughter to educate.

''For those inspecting, loss of crop may well be just a matter of records and statistics. However, for our farmers, it also means a loss of dignity and hope for a better future. More than just destroying their source of livelihood, the rains have robbed the farmers of their joy and aspirations,'' he wrote.

Chadha said the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has increased the compensation amount for crop loss from Rs 12,000 per acre to Rs 15,000 per acre.

''Punjab is our country's food bowl, and farmers are the backbone of our economy. Our farmers have contributed immensely to agriculture, helped our country become self-reliant in food and ensured food security through drought and natural calamities.

''It is deeply concerning and heartbreaking that those who toil day and night to provide us with food are now facing a crisis that is making it difficult for them to feed their families,'' Chadha said. ''The Centre should also step in to help Punjab's farmers in their time of need,'' he added.

