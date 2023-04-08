PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad to inaugurate projects worth Rs 11,300 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 11,300 crore. Prime Minister was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay was also present at the airport.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not receive PM Modi at the airport. Instead, KCR deputed Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive the Prime Minister at Begumpet airport in his absence. The Telangana CM will also skip Prime Minister Modi's programme in the state on Saturday.

In a major thrust to infrastructure and connectivity, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana on Saturday. Prime Minister will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad railway station.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and inaugurate other development projects related to railways. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months. The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.

The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs 720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building. The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others, said the PMO statement. During the programme, Prime Minister will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad- Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.

He will also inaugurate the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains. Later on the day, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar at the public programme at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,350 crore. The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep, said the PMO statement.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region. (ANI)

