President Murmu takes sortie in Sukhoi Fighter Aircraft

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 12:16 IST
President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie in Sukhoi Fighter Aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. Earlier in the day, the President was accorded a guard of honour at the station.

President Murmu is on a three-day state visit to Assam from April 5-8. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1644575351614636033?s=20

On Friday, President Murmu attended a function to mark the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court in Guwahati. On occasion, she launched a mobile app 'Bhoroxa' made for the safety of women and elderly people.

"Addressing the gathering, the President said that the Gauhati High Court holds a unique place in India's judicial landscape. After its inception in 1948, it had jurisdiction over seven states for more than six decades and still has jurisdiction over four states. It has established a distinct identity for itself by producing a number of legal luminaries. It has also received attention for delivering several landmark decisions. She expressed confidence that the Gauhati High Court would continue to serve the people in the same manner in the years to come," a press release said earlier. During the second day of her visit, the President inaugurated the Gaj Utsav 2023 at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that there is a sacred relationship between nature and humanity. "The culture of respecting nature has been the identity of our country. In India, nature and culture have been linked to each other and have been receiving nourishment from each other. Elephants have been most respected in our tradition. It has been considered a symbol of prosperity. It is the National Heritage Animal of India. Therefore, protecting elephants is an important part of our national responsibility to preserve our national heritage," President Murmu said.

She emphasized that for the success of Project Elephant and Gaj-Utsav, all the stakeholders would have to move forward together. President Murmu arrived in Assam's Golaghat District on Thursday morning for her three-day visit to the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with state Governor Gulab Chand Kataria received President Murmu at General Field Helipad, Bokakhat in Golaghat on Thursday. (ANI)

