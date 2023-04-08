Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-04-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 14:37 IST
Japanese IT major to open centre of excellence in Odisha
Japanese IT major Fuji Soft Group has proposed to open a centre of excellence (CoE) in Bhubaneswar, an official statement said.

The proposal was made during the Odisha business delegation's visit to Japan, where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led discussions with major players in the Japanese IT and IT-enabled services sector.

The CoE would add to the burgeoning field in Bhubaneswar, which is already a happy hunting ground for marquee labels, the statement said.

NITKAL (Nihon-UTKAL) has also tied up with Odisha University of Technology and Research to set up a dedicated skill development centre to cater to the huge demand for trained workforce in Japan.

NITKAL is undertaking a dialogue with IIIT, Bhubaneswar for establishing a dedicated Japan-centric centre for skill development, it said.

NYK Lines (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha) evinced keen interest in setting up dedicated shipping lanes from Paradeep, Gopalpur or Dhamra port to transport green ammonia to Southeast Asia and Japan.

Sumitomo Corporation showed interest in creating storage facilities for green hydrogen and green ammonia. They are zeroing in on Gopalpur, which has an SEZ nearby, it said.

Patnaik instructed officials concerned to create a roadmap for these investments.

