Left Menu

Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police double reward on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen

UP police have increased the reward on jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 14:48 IST
Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police double reward on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen
Atiq Ahmed (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday announced to double the reward on jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's wife, Shaista Parveen, who is on the run in connection to Umesh Pal murder case. UP police have increased the reward amount from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

"A reward amount for the fugitive Shaista Parveen has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, who is currently absconding," Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order said. Shaista recently submitted a bail application in the court and stated that she had been falsely implicated in the Umesh Pal Murder case.

"The anticipatory bail application has also been rejected by the Allahabad District Court," ADG Kumar said. Atiq Ahmed and his family came under the scanner in the Umesh Pal murder case.

On March 28, Mafia don-turned-politician, Atiq Ahmed was convicted by an MP-MLA court and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-deceased Umesh Pal. Atiq Ahmed, who has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, has been convicted in the same case.

Umesh Pal and one of his two armed security escorts were shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023