"Why were actors seen supporting Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra?" BJP hits back at Congress

Days after the Congress slammed the BJP when Telugu star Sudeep Kichcha confirmed he would campaign for his friends in the BJP but ruled out contesting the May 10 Assembly polls, the BJP asked the grand old party why stars were seen supporting Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier in the year.

08-04-2023
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia addressing a press conference (Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI
Days after the Congress slammed the BJP when Telugu star Sudeep Kichcha confirmed he would campaign for his friends in the BJP but ruled out contesting the May 10 Assembly polls, the BJP asked the grand old party why stars were seen supporting Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier in the year. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asked why were actors like Swara Bhaskar, Riya Sen and Rashmi Desai seen supporting him during the Yatra.

"If someone supports Congress, then it is for the benefit of democracy. But if someone supports BJP, then it is due to the fear of investigating agencies," Bhatia said at a press conference. "Congress also said BJP needs people from outside for the campaigning...So I ask Rahul Gandhi, why during the Bharat Jodo yatra people like Swara Bhasker was seen supporting him," he added.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala in a veiled attack had said sometimes ED, IT can also persuade film stars to extend support to the ruling party. "All artists are welcome. Sometimes ED, IT can also persuade film stars to extend support to the ruling party. The Karnataka election is not a film, reel or entertainment. It is an election that relates to the lives of over 6.5 crores people of Karnataka," Surjewala told ANI hours after Sudeep announced his support to BJP for May 10 assembly polls in the Southern state.

"They (actors) supported people who were working against the integrity of the country," Bhatia took a dig at disqualified Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, the JD(S) on Friday wrote to the Election Commission, seeking a ban on the screening and the telecast of movies, shows and commercials featuring the Kannada superstar, claiming they might influence voters in upcoming Assembly elections.

The polling for the Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

