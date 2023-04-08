Left Menu

Congress appoints HP Sudham Das as co-chairman of campaign committee in Karnataka

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of H.P. Sudham Das as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, the party said in a press statement.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 17:20 IST
Congress appoints HP Sudham Das as co-chairman of campaign committee in Karnataka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress party on Saturday appointed HP Sudham Das as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee of theKarnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of H.P. Sudham Das as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, the party said in a press statement.

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of H.P. Sudham Das as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, for ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, with immediate effect," a press note, with the signature of senior party leader KC Venugopal, said. Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
4
Accidental capture of Hubble shows runaway supermassive black hole

Accidental capture of Hubble shows runaway supermassive black hole

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023