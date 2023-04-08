Nandini products are capable of facing any competition: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said Congress is unnecessarily politicizing the issue of the sale of Amul products in the state. "Nandini products are sold in other states and countries too and our Nandini brand is capable of facing any competition. Congress is doing politics in everything and shedding crocodile tears for farmers," he said.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "Nandini products are the pride of our state. Former CM BS Yeddyurappa for the first time gave a subsidy of Rs 2 per litre to farmers. Now that is increased to Rs 5. If any government has supported our farmers and Nandini the most it is the BJP government." "Already 16 to 18 different private and public sector brands are selling their milk products in the state. But Nandini, due to its high quality, remains the most preferred brand in the market. So to say that Amul is a threat to Nandini is an insult to our homegrown brand," he added.

We are confident that Nandini is ready to face any competition as its products are being sold in states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Nandini's products are also being sold abroad, he said. "Our Nandini milk is being supplied to the armed forces. Our Nandini Ghee is also used in Tirupati's Laddu Prasad," he added.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Friday called on the people of Karnataka and said that "all Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products" over speculations of a merger between the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Gujarat's Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul). "All the Kannadigas have to unanimously resist the usurpation of the KMF, which is built for the welfare of the farmers of the country. All Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products", Siddaramaiah said.

He further stated, "In addition to language treason by the imposition of Hindi and land treason by trespassing within the state borders, now the BJP government is going to betray the farmers by shutting down Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which is the livelihood of millions of dairy farming families in the country." Siddaramaiah also called on CM Bommai asking him to immediately intervene in the matter and stop Amul from "entering through the back door." In this regard, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah should bring the referendum of the state to his attention and stop this treacherous thinking, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)