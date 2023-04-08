Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for impregnating daughter in Visakhapatnam

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 18:29 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for impregnating daughter in Visakhapatnam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly impregnating his daughter in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, police said on Saturday. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The accused was identified as Mutyala Naidu, who is a resident of the Gangavaram village.

The matter came to light after the victim's cousin registered a complaint at the police station in the new Port police station limits. "A call was received from the victim's brother on Friday night. Immediately our police team rushed to the spot and took her father to our custody," Inspector Ramu said.

The police said that the 15-year-old girl was four months pregnant. "Her father made her do an abortion recently. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody," the Inspector said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

