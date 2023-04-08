Woman, truck owner killed in accident in UP's Mahoba

An overspeeding truck hit an 80-year-old woman before turning turtle, killing her and the vehicle's owner seated inside, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer of Kharela Police Station Yagyanarayan Bhargav said the driver of the truck fled from the spot.

The woman, Halkibai, was waiting on the roadside when the accident occurred in Kharela here. She, along with the owner of the truck Nathuram (65), was killed in the accident, he said.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination, he said.

