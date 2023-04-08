Left Menu

Woman, truck owner killed in accident in UP's Mahoba

PTI | Mahoba(Up) | Updated: 08-04-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 18:44 IST
An overspeeding truck hit an 80-year-old woman before turning turtle, killing her and the vehicle's owner seated inside, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer of Kharela Police Station Yagyanarayan Bhargav said the driver of the truck fled from the spot.

The woman, Halkibai, was waiting on the roadside when the accident occurred in Kharela here. She, along with the owner of the truck Nathuram (65), was killed in the accident, he said.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

