Adani Total, Torrent Gas reduce CNG, PNG price after Centre revises pricing guidelines

The GoIs decision to revise the domestic natural gas pricing guidelines and the consequent reduction in PNG and CNG prices will bring significant respite to millions of households and CNG vehicle owners, Torrent Gas said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 19:20 IST
  • India

In a respite to lakhs of domestic gas and CNG vehicle owners, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Torrent Gas reduced CNG and PNG prices following the Centre's decision to revise the domestic natural gas pricing guidelines.

Adani Total reduced CNG and PNG prices to up to Rs 8.13 per kg and Rs 5.06 per scm (standard cubic metre), respectively. It also announced a reduction in PNG prices for industrial and commercial consumers by Rs 3 per scm, ATGL said in a statement. Similarly, Torrent Gas, which provides CNG and PNG in 34 districts across the country, announced a reduction between Rs 4-5 per scm in the price of domestic PNG and between Rs 6-8.25 per kg in the retail price of CNG effective from today evening, it said in a statement. ''In line with our policy to prioritize our end consumers, ATGL has decided to pass through the benefit of the New Gas Pricing guidelines announced by the Government of India to our large numbers of Home PNG and CNG consumers,'' the ATGL said. ''The GoI's decision to revise the domestic natural gas pricing guidelines and the consequent reduction in PNG and CNG prices will bring significant respite to millions of households and CNG vehicle owners,'' Torrent Gas said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

