Akansha Dubey death case: Lawyers of main accused say they have full faith in court, let it decide

The lawyers of the main accused in Bhojpuri actor Akansha Dubey death case on Saturday said that they have full faith in the court and let the court decide what is right or wrong after the actor's mother Madhu Dubey accused Samar of murder.

Bhojpuri actor Akansha Dubey. (Photo/Akansha Dubey Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The lawyers of the main accused in Bhojpuri actor Akansha Dubey death case on Saturday said that they have full faith in the court and let the court decide what is right or wrong after the actor's mother Madhu Dubey accused Samar of murder. Talking to the media, Samar's lawyers Ashish Singh and Anoop Singh said, "Allegation can be made against anything. But the court will decide what is right or wrong. We have full faith in the court."

They also added that they will file a bail plea in court for Samar. "If bail is not granted by the Special Magistrate, will try for it once again in the competent court on Monday", they said. Earlier on March 28, a day after the Bhojpuri actor was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi, police registered a case against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh.

"Two persons namely, Samar Singh, who is associated with Bhojpuri films and Sanjay Singh, are named in the complaint," Santosh Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP), Varanasi said. According to the police, Akanksha's mother has filed a complaint and registered a case against two people.

"Bhojpuri actor (Akanksha Dubey) died by suicide in a hotel. She came from a party on the night of death," Singh said. There are a few videos of her on Instagram where she was upset and crying. The door was locked from the inside, there was no foul play, Singh added.

Further investigation is underway, police said. Dubey, 25, was reportedly in Varanasi for an upcoming movie shoot and was staying in the hotel under the Sarnath police station area.

She was found hanging inside her hotel room by her personal makeup artist. "I knocked on her room's door but she didn't open it. I heard the sound of water running in the bathroom, so I waited for 25 minutes. But when she did not open the door even after that, I called up hotel staff and opened the door only to find her hanging," Rahul, her makeup artist told the police.

He said that he was working with Akanksha for the past two and a half years. "She was a brave girl, and would always stand for others. I met her for the first time during the lockdown period. Later we came to know that we both were from the same town, Bhadohi. Since then I was working as her personal makeup artist," he said.

Akanksha had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films. Akanksha had a huge fan following on Instagram and her reel videos was quite popular. It's reported that the actor has risen to fame in quick time. She started gaining prominence as one of the well-known artists of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

