Left Menu

UP DGP Rajkumar reviews security arrangements in Ayodhya ahead of Maharashtra CM Shinde's visit

UP DGP Rajkumar Vishwakarma visited Ayodhya and inspected security arrangements ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 19:49 IST
UP DGP Rajkumar reviews security arrangements in Ayodhya ahead of Maharashtra CM Shinde's visit
UP DGP Rajkumar Vishwakarma in Ayodhya to inspect security arrangements ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

UP DGP Rajkumar Vishwakarma visited Ayodhya and inspected security arrangements ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit. The DGP was accompanied by ADGP law and order, ADG security, IG DIG and senior officers of intelligence agencies. Rajkumar Vishwakarma also made a Dharshan to Hanumangarhi and Ram Janmabhoomi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his party colleagues is scheduled to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya on April 9. This will be Eknath Shinde's first Visit to the Ram temple after the Shiv Sena faction led by him was allotted Bow and Arrow symbol by the election commission. On February 17, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered that the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena will retain the official name and the bow and arrow symbol of the party.

While addressing the press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, Shinde said, "We will be going to Ayodhya for Lord Ram's blessings on April 9 and it's a matter of belief and sentiments, we will perform Aarti... I still remember that Dharmveer Anand Dhigana had sent silver brick with Karsevark so we have old bonding with Ram Lalla... we will be visiting the temple also." "We (Shiv Sena BJP) wanted to go to Ayodhya after getting the Bow and Arrow symbol. We will also meet UP CM Yogi Aditynath. We will perform Aarti at the Sarayu River," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023