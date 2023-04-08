Himachal Pradesh logs 258 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

With the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Himachal Pradesh recorded 258 new cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Saturday. Meanwhile, the active cases in the state stand at 1807.

"In the past 24 hours, a total of two deaths have been reported. A total of 258 new cases were also recorded in the past 24 hours with the total number of active cases standing at 1807," the press release said. "A male (68) died in the district of Sirmour and a female (63) died in the district of Mandi," it mentioned.

A total of 188 people recovered in the last 24 hours. "3062 persons were tested in the past 24 hours while 4 patients were being discharged from the covid facilities," it mentioned.

Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of 4,200 cumulative deaths till April 8. Today country also recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, marking a marginal increase from Friday's tally of 6,050 cases, the Union health ministry stated in a bulletin on Saturday.

The overall number of active cases stands at 31,194, as of Saturday, with the daily positivity rate at 5.63 per cent, the Health Ministry stated further in its release. With 3,253 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall count stood at 4,41,89,111, the bulletin stated, adding that the overall recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

Amid a nationwide upward trend in the Covid cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories through video conferencing. Mandaviya urged state Health ministers to conduct mock drills at hospitals on April 10 and 11 to assess their preparedness in handling a surge in cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)